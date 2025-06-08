Nowhere Nowhere
Food
Appetizers/ Sharables
Chips & Guac
Fresh yellow corn tortilla chips with our freshly-made guacamole$7.00
Chips & Salsa
House-made salsa with freshly fried tortilla chips.$7.00
Cobb Salad
Chopped greens under tomatoes, diced bacon, cheese blend, hard boiled eggs, sliced avocado and grilled chicken.$15.00
House Salad
Perfect blend of greens, mixed cheese, roma tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, and red onion. Choice of dressing.$9.00
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos filled with a rich, creamy cheese filling and topped with a crisp panko topping and baked until golden.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Pork Egg Rolls
Served with Sweet Chili Sauce$5.00
Quesadillas
Your choice of protein or veggies in a crispy flour tortilla cut into four. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, avocado and salsa.$6.99
Dessert
EPL Menu
Burger Sliders
Toasted buns with an angus beef patty topped with a two-cheese blend.$15.00
El Cubano
Grilled french bread filled with a mojo roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard$14.99
EPL Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce and tomato. Choice of Mayo or mustard. Served w/ fries.$12.99
Nowhere Poblano Pasta
Linguini tossed in a creamy and spicy poblano sauce with sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers. Served with your choice of protein.$9.99
Ribeye Street Tacos
Four perfectly cooked ribeye tacos topped off with grilled onions, cilantro and a side of salsa.$11.99
Smash Burger
1/2 Angus Beef smash burger with American cheese. Served side of Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Served with fries.$15.00
Swiss Mushroom and Grilled Onion Burger
Angus beef burger with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled onions. Served with fries.$15.00
Wings and Fries
Six wings baked to a perfect crisp, tossed with lemon pepper seasoning or buffalo sauce.$10.00
Featured (Friday & Saturday)
NY Strip & Fries
Grilled New York strip steak served over your choice of crispy French fries or sweet potato fries, finished with a creamy mushroom sauce.$34.99
Shrimp Po' Boy
Two Shrimp Po’ Boy rolls filled with crispy fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, and fresh tomato, drizzled with house-made remoulade. Served with your choice of fries.$12.99
Baked Mac'n'Cheese
Elbow macaroni baked in a rich cheese sauce, topped with crisp panko breadcrumbs and applewood-smoked bacon, finished to a golden brown.$5.00
Sides / Add-Ons
add on guac$5.00
add salmon 6 oz$14.00
Fries$3.00
Garlic Bread$2.00
Mash Potatoes$5.00
Onion Rings
Golden fried onion rings served with a side of spicy ketchup$5.00
Side of Mushrooms$2.00
Side of Salsa$1.00
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Three Extra Taco Tortillas$1.00
xtra beef patty$3.00
xtra Buffalo Sauce$0.50
xtra Sweet Chili Sauce$1.00
Side Egg$3.00
Nowhere Menu
Proteins
Signatures/Spirits
Signatures
Diamond 75
Gin, Lemon, Sparkling White Wine$11.00
Elite Margarita
El Tequileno Blanco, Cointreau, House made Sour$10.00
Elite Sangria
Vodka, Lime, Orange, Peach, Red Wine$11.00
GO:OD AM
Luxardo Cherries, Bourbon, Lemon, Sugar, Egg White$12.00
Hydroplaned
A refined fusion of blended Scotch and Aperol, artfully balanced with fresh grapefruit and lime, then finished with a bright citrus twist. Smooth, vibrant, and elegantly refreshing.$12.00
Lady Luck
Cucumber vodka, Melon, Lime, Cucumber Puree, Club Soda$12.00
Lime n Coco$12.00
Mezcarita
Smoky mezcal, vibrant hibiscus, fresh lime, and agave — a bold, floral twist on the margarita with a perfect balance of smoke and citrus.$12.00
Naked and famous
400 Conejos, Aperol, St. Germain, Lime$12.00
Nowhere Espresso Martini
Jameson Cold Brew, Baileys, Kahlua, Espresso.$12.00
Nowhere Vampiro
Tequila Blanco, Sangrita, Chamoy, Lime, Grapefruit Soda$12.00
Paper Plane
An impeccably balanced blend of bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and fresh lemon juice. Bright and bittersweet, with a silky finish and a modern elegance.$12.00
RGV Martini
Malibu, Watermelon, Sour, Chamoy, Trechas$12.00
Royal Flush Mule
Crown Apple, Cranberry, Lime, Ginger Beer$12.00
Side Bet
Hennessey, Grand Marnier, Lemon, Sugar$11.00
The Afterglow
Sweet and floral layered cocktail made with Empress Indigo Gin$10.00
The Aviation
Empress Gin, Lemon, Luxardo Liqueur, Creme de Violette$12.00
The Breeze
Coconut Rum, Watermelon Vodka, Midori, Sour, Grenadine$11.00
Old Fashioneds
Amaretto 101 Old Fashioned
Wild Turkey 101, Disaronno, Simple, Bitters$12.00
Blood & Honey Old Fashioned
Angels Envy, Jim Beam Honey, Brown Sugar Grapefruit Simple Syrup, Bitters$12.00
High Card Old Fashioned
Sazerac Rye, Simple Syrup, Bitters, Smoke (optional)$12.00
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Reposado tequila and mezcal blend with agave nectar and Angostura bitters, finished with an expressed orange peel to highlight smoky agave notes.$12.00
St. Henny Old Fashioned$12.00
The Cowboy Old Fashioned
Horse Soldier Whiskey, Brown Sugar Simple, Bitters$12.00
Tequila
400 Conejos Mezcal$8.00
Casa Dragones Blanco$12.00
Casa Dragones Reposado$22.00
Casamigos Blanco$9.00
Casamigos Repo$11.00
Clase Azul Anejo$38.00
Clase Azul Black Mezcal$27.00
Clase Azul Gold$37.00
Clase Azul Plata$23.00
Clase Azul Repo$23.00
Clase Azul Ultra Anejo$150.00
Codigo Rosa$9.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$9.00
Don Julio 1942$23.00
Don Julio 70$13.00
Don Julio Anejo$9.00
Don Julio Blanco$9.00
Don Julio Repo$9.00
El Tequileno Repo Rare$26.00
Flecha Blanco$8.00
Flecha Reposado$17.00
Fortaleza Anejo$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Fortaleza Blanco$15.00
Fortaleza Reposado$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Hornitos$7.00
Lalo Blanco$11.00
Maestro Dobel Diamente$11.00
Maestro Dobel Pavito$15.00
Patron Silver$9.00
Reserva De La Familia$26.00
Susto Mezcal$11.00
Well Tequila$5.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
Angels Envy$10.00
AO Suntory$14.00
Barrell Armida$13.00
Basil Hayden Red Wine$5.50
Blade & Bow$11.00
Blantons$18.00
Bookers$17.00
Buffalo Trace$9.00
Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
Bulliet Rye$10.00
Crown Royal$8.00
Crown Royal Apple$10.00
Crown Royal Peach$10.00
EH Taylor Barrel Proof$13.00
EH Taylor Single Barrel$12.00
Gentleman Jack$9.00
George T Stagg$40.00
Horse Soldier Barrel Strength$15.00
Horse Soldier Small Batch$12.00
Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon$11.00
Jack Daniels$8.00
Jameson$8.00
Jameson Black Barrel$9.00
Jameson Cold Brew$10.00
Jameson IPA$8.00
Jameson Orange$8.00
Knob Creek$9.00
Knob Creek Rye$10.00
Makers Mark$8.00
Mitchers Rye$12.00
Noble Oak$11.00
Overholt 10$16.00
Rip Van Winkle 10 Year$30.00OUT OF STOCK
Toki Suntory$5.00
Traveller$12.00
Well Whiskey$5.00
Weller 12$12.00
Weller Special Reserve$8.00
Wild Turkey 101$8.00
Wild Turkey Longbranch$10.00
Woodford Reserve$9.00
Skrewball$5.00
Jim Bean Honey$5.00
Jack Daniels Honey$8.00
Scotch
Balvenie 14$17.00
Balvenie 21$46.00
Buchanans 12$9.00
Buchanas 18$14.00
Dalmore$9.00
Glenfiddich 12$10.00
Glenfiddich 18$24.00
Glenlivet 12$11.00
Glenlivet 18$26.00
Glenmorangie 18$22.00
Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
Johnnie Walker Blue$29.00
Johnnie Walker Gold$13.00
JW Blue Umami$51.00
Laphroaig$10.00
Oban 14$16.00
Old Parr$7.99
Glenfiddich 21$30.00
Glenlivet 21$37.00
Buchanans Pineapple$11.00
Monkey Shoulder$10.00
Aberfeldy 21$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Macallan 18$69.00
Macallan 12$17.00
Vodka
Belvedere$9.00
Ciroc$10.00
Ciroc Coconut$10.00
Ciroc Peach$10.00
Ciroc Red Berry$10.00
Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
Deep Eddy Ruby$8.00
Grey Goose$9.00
Haku Vodka$10.00
Ketel Citron$9.00
Ketel One$9.00
Smirnoff Tamarindo$8.00
Titos$8.00
Well Vodka$5.00
Wester Son Blueberry$8.00
Western Son Cucumber$8.00
Western Son Watermelon$8.00
Vanilla Vodka$5.00
Gin
Rum
Shooters
Bandera$9.00
Blowjob$5.00
Blue Balls$9.00
Blue Gatorade$8.00
Dez-madre$8.00
Green Tea$6.00
Henny tea.$9.00
Jagerbomb$9.00
Lemon Drop$7.00
liquid marijuana$7.00
Mexican Lollipop$6.00
Orange Tea$6.00
Purple Gecko$7.00
roma clamato$3.00
Royal Flush Shot$8.00
Scooby Snack$7.00
Sexy Alligator$8.00
Starburst$7.00
Starfker$6.50
Vegas Bomb$8.00
White Tea$6.00
Mind Eraser$8.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno$6.00
Amaro Montenegro$9.00
Amaro Nonino$12.00
Aperol$8.00
Bailey's$2.25
Campari$5.00
Cointreau$8.00
Fernet$9.00
Fireball$7.00
Giffard Violetta$9.00
Grand Marnier$9.00
Hennessey VS$8.00
Hennessy VSOP$16.00
Hypnotiq$6.00
Jagermeister$8.00
Kahlua$9.00
Lemoncello$8.00
Licor 43$9.00
Louis XIII$225.00
Luxardo Maraschino$9.00
Midori$8.00
St. Germain$8.00
XRated$6.00
D'usse$9.00
Vermouth$3.00
.5 cointreau$3.00
Pamos$10.00
Cognacs/Brandy
Wine
Blend
Blend Glass
Cabernet
Cabernet Glass
Champagne
Champagne Glass
Chardonnay
Chardonnay Glass
Malbec/ Temp
Malbec/ Temp Glass
Merlot Glass
Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir Glass
Sav Blanc Glass
Coffee/ Hot Tea
Specialty Coffee
Hot Tea
Flavors
Cigar Lounge
Cigars
Aging Room Quatro$20.00
Ashton VSG$28.00
Cutting Fee$5.00
Inspirado by Macanubo$16.00
Macanudo 2010$20.00
Macanudo Cafe$18.00
My Father's Cigar-- The Judge$20.00
Nub Cameroon$11.00
Nub Connecticut$15.00
Nub Double Roast$10.00
Nub Habano$11.00
Nub Single Roast$13.00
Nub Triple Roast$8.00
Oliva Reserva$10.00
Oliva Serie V$18.00
Papas Fritas$18.00
Pappy Van Winkle Fermented$24.00
Partagas$15.00
Patel 1990$15.00
Rocky Patel Dark Star$16.00
Shade Cigar$14.00
Tatuaje Havana$11.00
