Nowhere @ Elite Poker Lounge
Food
Appetizers/ Sharables
- House Salad
Perfect blend of greens, mixed cheese, roma tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, crutons, and red onion. Choice of dressing.$9.00
- Cobb Salad
Chopped greens under tomatoes, diced bacon, cheese blend, hard boiled eggs, sliced avocado and grilled chicken.$15.00
- Basil Pesto Chicken Artisan Pizza
Basil pesto sauce over flatbread topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and black kalamata olives, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Veggie Pesto Artisan pizza
Basil pesto sauce over flatbread topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and black kalamata olives, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chips & Guac
Fresh yellow corn tortilla chips with our freshly-made guacamole$7.00
- Chips & Salsa
Chefs Rob Michaels World Famous Salsa. Served with Chefs Seasoning blend.$7.00
- Onion Rings
Golden fried onion rings served with a side of spicy ketchup$5.00
- Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, black beans, peppers, cheese and spinach egg rolls served with a side of jalapeno ranch$7.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
6 golden fried mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara$6.00
- Loaded Potato Kegs
Loaded with creamy cheddar cheese, sour cream, and of course potatoes$6.00
- Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos filled with a rich, creamy cheese filling and topped with a crisp panko topping and baked until golden.$6.00
- Artisian Pizza
House made marinara, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and house cheese blend.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Served All Day
- Burger Sliders
Toasted buns with an angus beef patty topped with a two-cheese blend.$15.00
- Burritos
Beef chili and bean burritos served with shoestring fries.$6.00
- Chicago Hot Dog
Nathans Famous Hot Dog grilled and topped with sliced tomato, diced onions, pickle spears, sweet relish, sports peppers and a sprinkle of celery salt.$5.00
- Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken laid out on home made pesto and baby spinach with Swiss cheese melted over.$10.00
- Chili Cheese Dog
Nathans Famous Hot Dog grilled and placed in a toasted bun with mustard, topped with our savory homemade chili and sprinkled with two cheese blend.$6.00
- Fried Portabello Mushrooms
Seasoned Portabellos fried to order. Served with a side of Ranch$9.00
- Maxwell Hot Dog
Nathans Famous Hot Dog placed in toasted buns topped with grilled onions, sports peppers and sprinkled with celery salt.$6.00
- Nachos
Six tortilla chips, chalupa style, with black beans, three cheese mix, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and sour cream.$6.00
- Plain Hot Dog
Laid with a side of shoestring fries.$4.00
- Quesadillas
Your choice of protein or veggies in a crispy flour tortilla cut into four served with a side of lettuce, tomato, avocado and salsa.$8.00
- Smash Burger
1/2 Angus Beef smash burger with American cheese. Served side of Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Served with fries.$15.00
- South West Chicken Egg rolls (2)
2 Egg rolls filled with Chicken, spinach, black beans, corn, and cheese. Served with Jalapeno ranch.$7.00
- Street Tacos
Four perfectly cooked ribeye tacos topped off with grilled onions, cilantro and a side of salsa.$9.00
- Wings and Fries
Six wings baked to a perfect crisp, tossed with lemon pepper seasoning or buffalo sauce.$10.00
- Hot Dog Combo (2)$8.00
- Nowhere Poblano Pasta$12.00
- EPL Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce and tomato. Choice of Mayo or mustard. Served w/ fries.$12.99
Sides/ Add-Ons
Dessert
Chef's Daily Special
Signatures/Spirits
Signatures
- Diamond 75
Gin, Lemon, Sparkling White Wine$11.00
- Elite Margarita
El Tequileno Blanco, Cointreau, House made Sour$8.00
- Elite Sangria
Vodka, Lime, Orange, Peach, Red Wine$11.00
- GO:OD AM
Fig Spread, Bourbon, Lemon, Sugar, Egg White$12.00
- Lady Luck
Cucumber vodka, Melon, Lime, Cucumber Puree, Club Soda$12.00
- Naked and famous
400 Conejos, Aperol, St. Germain, Lime$12.00
- Nowhere Espresso Martini
Jameson Cold Brew, Baileys, Kahlua, Espresso.$12.00
- Nowhere Vampiro
Tequila Blanco, Sangrita, Chamoy, Lime, Grapefruit Soda$12.00
- RGV Martini
Malibu, Watermelon, Sour, Chamoy, Trechas$12.00
- Royal Flush Mule
Crown Peach, Cranberry, Lime, Ginger Beer$12.00
- Side Bet
Hennessey, Grand Marnier, Lemon, Sugar$11.00
- The Afterglow
Sweet and floral layered cocktail made with Empress Indigo Gin$10.00
- The Aviation
Empress Gin, Lemon, Luxardo Liqueur, Creme de Violette$12.00
- The Breeze
Coconut Rum, Watermelon Vodka, Midori, Sour, Grenadine$11.00
Old Fashioneds
- High Card Old Fashioned
Sazerac Rye, Simple Syrup, Bitters, Smoke (optional)$12.00
- Blood & Honey Old Fashioned
Angels Envy, Jim Beam Honey, Brown Sugar Grapefruit Simple Syrup, Bitters$12.00
- Amaretto 101 Old Fashioned
Wild Turkey 101, Disaronno, Simple, Bitters$12.00
- The Cowboy Old Fashioned
Horse Soldier Whiskey, Brown Sugar Simple, Bitters$12.00
- Old Fashioned Flight
Sample all 4 of our house Old Fashioneds$40.00
Tequila
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno$8.00
- 400 Conejos Mezcal$8.00
- 7 Leguas 7 Decades$23.00
- 7 Leguas Blanco$8.00
- 7 Leguas Repo$8.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$12.00
- Casa Dragones Reposado$22.00
- Casamigos Blanco$9.00
- Casamigos Repo$11.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$38.00
- Clase Azul Black Mezcal$40.00
- Clase Azul Gold$37.00
- Clase Azul Plata$23.00
- Clase Azul Repo$23.00
- Clase Azul Ultra Anejo$150.00
- Codigo Blanco$8.00
- Codigo Rosa$9.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$9.00
- Don Julio 1942$23.00
- Don Julio 70$13.00
- Don Julio Anejo$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Don Julio Repo$9.00
- El Tequileno Repo Rare$26.00
- Flecha Blanco$8.00
- Flecha Reposado$17.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$18.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$15.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$17.00
- Hornitos$7.00
- Lalo Blanco$11.00
- Maestro Dobel Diamente$11.00
- Maestro Dobel Pavito$15.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Reserva De La Familia$26.00
- Susto Mezcal$11.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Angels Envy$10.00
- AO Suntory$14.00
- Barrell Armida$13.00
- Basil Hayden Red Wine$5.50
- Blade & Bow$11.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Bookers$17.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- Bulliet Rye$10.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$10.00
- Crown Royal Peach$10.00
- EH Taylor Barrel Proof$13.00
- EH Taylor Single Barrel$12.00
- Gentleman Jack$9.00
- George T Stagg$40.00
- Horse Soldier Barrel Strength$15.00
- Horse Soldier Small Batch$12.00
- Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon$11.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$9.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$10.00
- Jameson IPA$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Mitchers Rye$12.00
- Noble Oak$11.00
- Overholt 10$16.00
- Rip Van Winkle 10 Year$30.00
- Toki Suntory$5.00
- Traveller$12.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Weller 12$12.00
- Weller Special Reserve$8.00
- Wild Turkey 101$8.00
- Wild Turkey Longbranch$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Skrewball$5.00
- Jim Bean Honey$5.00
Scotch
- Balvenie 14$17.00
- Balvenie 21$46.00
- Buchanans 12$9.00
- Buchanas 18$14.00
- Dalmore$9.00
- Glenfiddich 12$10.00
- Glenfiddich 18$24.00
- Glenlivet 12$11.00
- Glenlivet 18$26.00
- Glenmorangie 18$22.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$29.00
- Johnnie Walker Gold$13.00
- JW Blue Dragon$37.00
- JW Blue Umami$51.00
- Laphroaig$10.00
- Macallan 12$17.00
- Macallan 18$49.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Old Parr$7.99
- MacAllen 25$150.00
- Glenfiddich 21$30.00
- Glenlivet 21$37.00
- Buchanans Pineapple$9.00
Vodka
- Belvedere$9.00
- Ciroc$10.00
- Ciroc Coconut$10.00
- Ciroc Peach$10.00
- Ciroc Red Berry$10.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby$8.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Haku Vodka$10.00
- Ketel Citron$9.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Smirnoff Tamarindo$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Wester Son Blueberry$8.00
- Western Son Cucumber$8.00
- Western Son Watermelon$8.00
Gin
Rum
Shooters
- Mexican Lollipop$6.00
- Vegas Bomb$8.00
- Scooby Snack$7.00
- Green Tea$6.00
- Orange Tea$4.00
- White Tea$6.00
- Crazy B*tch$5.00
- Royal Flush Shot$8.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Blue Balls$9.00
- Mind Eraser$9.00
- Flaming Dr Pepper$10.00
- spicy pepino$6.00
- blue gate$8.00
- liquid marijuana$7.00
- Alien Brain$9.00
- Jagerbomb$9.00
- Blowjob$5.00
- Sexy Alligator$8.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$6.00
- Amaro Montenegro$9.00
- Amaro Nonino$12.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Bailey's$2.25
- Campari$5.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Fernet$9.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Giffard Violetta$9.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Hennessey VS$8.00
- Hennessy VSOP$16.00
- Hypnotiq$6.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Lemoncello$8.00
- Licor 43$9.00
- Louis XIII$285.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$9.00
- Midori$8.00
- St. Germain$8.00
- XRated$6.00
- D'usse$9.00
- Vermouth$3.00
- .5 cointreau$3.00
- Pamos$10.00
Wine
Blend
Blend Glass
Cabernet
Cabernet Glass
Champagne
Chardonnay
Chardonnay Glass
Malbec/ Temp
Malbec/ Temp Glass
Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir Glass
Sav Blanc
Sav Blanc Glass
Coffee/ Hot Tea
Specialty Coffee
Hot Tea
Flavors
Cigar Lounge
Cigars
- Aging Room Quatro$20.00
- Arturo Fuente Rosado$11.00
- Ashton VSG$28.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Cohiba Blue$19.00
- Conviction by Rocky Patel$112.00
- Cutting Fee$5.00
- Deadwood Fat Bottom$17.00
- Drew Tabak$3.00
- Inspirado by Macanubo$16.00
- La Glera Connecticut$7.00
- Macanudo 2010$20.00
- Macanudo Cafe Toro$18.00
- Macanudo Coffee$15.00
- My Father's Cigar-- The Judge$11.00
- Nub Cameroon$8.00
- Nub Connecticut$9.00
- Nub Double Roast$13.00
- Nub Habano$8.00
- Nub Single Roast$13.00
- Nub Triple Roast$13.00
- Oliva Reserva$10.00
- Oliva Serie V$18.00
- Papas Fritas$18.00
- Papas Fritas Liga Privada$8.00
- Pappy Van Winkle Fermented$24.00
- Partagas$15.00
- Patel 1990$15.00
- Rocky Patel Dark Star$16.00
- Romeo and Julieta Reserve$10.00
- Shade Cigar$14.00
- Tatuaje Havana$11.00