Nowhere @ Elite Poker Lounge
Food
Appetizer
- Basil Pesto Flatbread
Basil pesto sauce over flat bread topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and black kalamata olives, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.$14.00
- Caprese Salad
Perfectly sliced Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, freshly picked basil with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and basil lemon olive oil.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chips & Guac$6.99
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
- Cobb Salad
Chopped greens under tomatoes, diced bacon, cheese blend, hard boiled eggs, sliced avocado and grilled chicken.$18.00
- House Salad
Perfect blend of greens, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots and a side of chipotle ranch dressing.$9.00
- NY Strip Salad
Fresh baby greens tossed with grape tomatoes, queso fresco and pickled red onions, topped with sliced NY strip and choice of dressing.$22.00
- Veggie Pesto Flatbread$12.99
Main Entree
- Chimichurri New York Strip
Homemade Chimichurri sauce drizzled on a New York Strip cooked to perfection and laid on a fluffy bed of jasmine rice. Served with a side of pickled red onions.$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Salmon
Perfectly grilled Salmon served with green beans and a drizzle of dill cream sauce.$20.00
- Chicken Breast
Pan seared chicken breast laid on a bed of Asian style veggies and jasmine rice, topped off with a sweet chili sauce.$15.99
- Nowhere Poblano Pasta
Linguini noodles tossed in creamy poblano sauce with grilled veggies. *protein choices available per request$12.00
Served All Day
- Egg Rolls (2)
Served with Sweet Chili Sauce$4.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.99
- Burger Sliders
Toasted buns with an angus beef patty topped with a two-cheese blend.$12.00
- Burritos
Beef chili and bean burritos served with shoestring fries.$5.00
- Chicago Hot Dog
Nathans Famous Hot Dog grilled and topped with sliced tomato, diced onions, pickle spears, sweet relish, sports peppers and a sprinkle of celery salt.$7.00
- Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken laid out on home made pesto and baby spinach with Swiss cheese melted over.$12.00
- Chili Cheese Dog
Nathans Famous Hot Dog grilled and placed in a toasted bun with mustard, topped with our savory homemade chili and sprinkled with two cheese blend.$6.00
- El Cubano
Grilled french bread filled with a mojo roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Portabello Mushrooms
Served with a side of Ranch$10.99
- Jalapeno Poppers
Five fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and a side of ranch.$6.99
- Loaded Potato Keg
Bacon, Cheddar, Chives. Served with Spicy Crema$8.99
- Maxwell Hot Dog
Nathans Famous Hot Dog placed in toasted buns topped with grilled onions, sports peppers and sprinkled with celery salt.$5.00
- Nachos
Six tortilla chips, chalupa style, with black beans, three cheese mix, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and sour cream.$10.00
- Plain Hot Dog
Laid with a side of shoestring fries.$4.00
- Quesadillas
Your choice of protein or veggies in a crispy flour tortilla cut into four served with a side of lettuce, tomato, avocado and salsa.$10.99
- Smash Burger$14.99
- Street Tacos
Four perfectly cooked ribeye tacos topped off with grilled onions, cilantro and a side of salsa.$11.00
- Wings
Six wings baked to a perfect crisp, tossed with lemon pepper seasoning or buffalo sauce.$8.99
Sides/ Add-Ons
Dessert
Chef's Daily Special
- Taco Bowl
Bowl filled with bistec, refried black beans, monterey jack, cheddar, mexican rice, lettuce, pico, guacamole and jalapeno crema.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Bowl
Bowl filled with Chicken, refried black beans, cheese blend, mexican rice, lettuce, pico, guacamole, and jalapeno crema.$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Blackened Chicken Club
Grilled Blackened Chicken topped with guacamole, bacon, ham, cheddar swiss, lettuce on Texas toast. Served with fries.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Bacon Onion Jam Smashed Burger
1/2 lb Angus Beef burger topped with bacon onion jam served on a potato bun. Served with fries.$14.99
- Fruit Plate$5.99
Cocktails/Spirits
Cocktails
- High Card Old Fashioned
1835 Whiskey, Sugar, Orange and Original Angostura bitters$12.00
- Roku Rose
Roku Gin, Empress Elderflower Gin, Lemon, Dragon Fruit Red Bull$12.00
- Twisted Arnold
Ketel One Citroen, Deep Eddy's Lemon, Twisted Tea ice cubes$11.00
- Hello, Goodbye!
7 Leguas tequila, Limoncello, Blueberry Hibiscus Topo Chico$10.00
- Irish Maid
Jameson, St. Germain, Cucumber$10.00
- Paletita
Watermelon and Tamarindo flavored vodka, Lime, Club Soda$12.00
- Indigo Sunset
Sweet and floral layered cocktail made with Empress Indigo Gin$10.00
- Elite Sangria
Vodka, Lime, Orange, Peach, Red Wine$11.00
- Lady Luck
Cucumber vodka, Melon, Lime, Cucumber Puree, Club Soda$12.00
- Side Bet
Hennessey, Grand Marnier, Lemon, Sugar$11.00
- Nowhere Vampiro
Tequila Blanco, Sangrita, Chamoy, Lime, Grapefruit Soda$12.00
- Nowhere Breeze
Coconut Rum, Watermelon Vodka, Midori, Sour, Grenadine$11.00
- Sexy Lexy
Blueberry Vodka, Lime, Sugar, Club Soda$10.00
- Incredible hulk
Hennessy, Hpnotiq, Pineapple$13.00
- Royal Flush Mule$12.00
- Elite Margarita
El Tequileno Blanco, Cointreau, House made Sour$8.00
- Martini
Choice of Vodka or Gin$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Carajillo$11.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Paloma$8.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- French 75$11.00
- Aviation cocktail$12.00
Tequila
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno$8.00
- 400 Conejos Mezcal$8.00
- 7 Leguas 7 Decades$23.00
- 7 Leguas Blanco$8.00
- 7 Leguas Repo$8.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$12.00
- Casa Dragones Reposado$22.00
- Casamigos Blanco$9.00
- Casamigos Repo$11.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$57.00OUT OF STOCK
- Clase Azul Black Mezcal$40.00
- Clase Azul Gold$37.00
- Clase Azul Plata$23.00
- Clase Azul Repo$23.00
- Clase Azul Ultra Anejo$150.00
- Codigo Blanco$8.00
- Codigo Rosa$9.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$9.00
- Don Julio 1942$23.00
- Don Julio 70$13.00
- Don Julio Anejo$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Don Julio Repo$9.00
- El Tequileno Repo Rare$26.00
- Flecha Blanco$8.00
- Flecha Reposado$14.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$17.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$10.00
- Hornitos$7.00
- Maestro Dobel Diamente$11.00
- Maestro Dobel Pavito$15.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Reserva De La Familia$26.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
- 1835$9.00
- Angels Envy$10.00
- AO Suntory$14.00
- Barrell Armida$13.00
- Basil Hayden Red Wine$11.00
- Blade & Bow$11.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Bookers$17.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- Bulliet Rye$10.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$10.00
- Crown Royal Peach$10.00
- EH Taylor Barrel Proof$13.00
- EH Taylor Single Barrel$12.00
- Gentleman Jack$9.00
- George T Stagg$40.00
- Horse Soldier Barrel Strength$15.00
- Horse Soldier Small Batch$12.00
- Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon$11.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$9.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$10.00
- Jameson IPA$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Mitchers Rye$12.00
- Noble Oak$11.00
- Overholt 10$16.00
- Rip Van Winkle 10 Year$30.00
- Toki Suntory$11.00
- Traveller$12.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Weller 12$12.00
- Weller Special Reserve$8.00
- Wild Turkey 101$8.00
- Wild Turkey Longbranch$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
Scotch
- Balvenie 14$17.00
- Balvenie 21$46.00
- Buchanans 12$9.00
- Buchanas 18$14.00
- Chivas$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dalmore$9.00
- Glenfiddich 12$10.00
- Glenfiddich 18$24.00
- Glenlivet 12$11.00
- Glenlivet 18$26.00
- Glenmorangie 18$22.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$29.00
- Johnnie Walker Gold$13.00
- JW Blue Dragon$37.00
- JW Blue Umami$51.00
- Laphroaig$10.00
- Macallan 12$17.00
- Macallan 18$51.00OUT OF STOCK
- Oban 14$16.00
- Old Parr$7.99
- Well Scotch$5.00
- MacAllen 25$150.00
- Glenfiddich 21$30.00
- Glenlivet 21$37.00