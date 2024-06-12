Nowhere @ Elite Poker Lounge
Food
Appetizer
- Hickory Smoked Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Hickory Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops drizzled with home made Chorizo Salsa$22.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Five mushrooms stuffed with Boursin cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.$14.00
- Basil Pesto Flatbread
Basil pesto sauce over flat bread topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and black kalamata olives, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.$14.00
Main Entree
- Chimichurri New York Strip
Homemade Chimichurri sauce drizzled on a New York Strip cooked to perfection and laid on a fluffy bed of jasmine rice. Served with a side of pickled red onions.$26.00
- Steak au Poivre
Steak Au Poivre laid on top of a roasted garlic potato puree with a side of roasted veggies.$28.00
- Grilled Salmon
Perfectly grilled Salmon served with green beans and a drizzle of dill cream sauce.$20.00
- Chicken Breast
Pan seared chicken breast laid on a bed of Asian style veggies and jasmine rice, topped off with a sweet chili sauce.$15.99
- Nowhere Poblano Pasta
Linguini noodles tossed in creamy poblano sauce with grilled veggies.$12.00
- Chicken Bianco$16.99
Salad
- Caprese Salad
Perfectly sliced Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, freshly picked basil with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and basil lemon olive oil.$16.00
- Ribeye Salad
Fresh baby greens tossed with grape tomatoes, queso fresco and pickled red onions, topped with sliced Ribeye and a drizzle of raspberry vinaigrette.$22.00
- House Salad
Perfect blend of greens, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots and a side of chipotle ranch dressing.$9.00
- Cobb Salad
Chopped greens under tomatoes, diced bacon, cheese blend, hard boiled eggs, sliced avocado and grilled chicken.$18.00
- Extra Dressing$1.00
Dessert
- Tiramisu Doble Espresso
Classic Italian desert, layered ladyfingers, soaked in espresso with a creamy filling made from mascarpone cheese.$10.00
- Flan
Silky sweet custard center with a golden crown of caramel that pours over on to the plate.$8.00
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cheese Cake
Soft, creamy filling baked over a golden gram cracker crust.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Served All Day
All Day Menu
- El Cubano
Grilled french bread filled with a mojo roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard$12.00
- Burger Sliders
Toasted buns with an angus beef patty topped with a two-cheese blend.$12.00
- Street Tacos
Four perfectly cooked ribeye tacos topped off with grilled onions, cilantro and a side of salsa.$11.00
- Nachos
Six tortilla chips, chalupa style, with black beans, three cheese mix, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and sour cream.$10.00
- Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken laid out on home made pesto and baby spinach with Swiss cheese melted over.$12.00
- Chicago Hot Dog
Nathans Famous Hot Dog grilled and topped with sliced tomato, diced onions, pickle spears, sweet relish, sports peppers and a sprinkle of celery salt.$7.00
- Chili Cheese Dog
Nathans Famous Hot Dog grilled and placed in a toasted bun with mustard, topped with our savory homemade chili and sprinkled with two cheese blend.$6.00
- Maxwell
Nathans Famous Hot Dog placed in toasted buns topped with grilled onions, sports peppers and sprinkled with celery salt.$5.00
- Fries$3.00
- Plain Hot Dog
Laid with a side of shoestring fries.$4.00