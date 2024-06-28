Nowhere @ Elite Poker Lounge
Food
Appetizer
- Hickory Smoked Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Hickory Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops drizzled with home made Chorizo Salsa$22.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Five mushrooms stuffed with Boursin cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.$14.00
- Basil Pesto Flatbread
Basil pesto sauce over flat bread topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and black kalamata olives, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.$14.00
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Caprese Salad
Perfectly sliced Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, freshly picked basil with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and basil lemon olive oil.$15.00
Main Entree
- Chimichurri New York Strip
Homemade Chimichurri sauce drizzled on a New York Strip cooked to perfection and laid on a fluffy bed of jasmine rice. Served with a side of pickled red onions.$26.00
- Steak au Poivre
Steak Au Poivre laid on top of a roasted garlic potato puree with a side of roasted veggies.$28.00