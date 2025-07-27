Nowhere Nowhere
NOWHERE Lounge
Appetizers
Entrees
NY Strip and Fries
mushroom cream sauce topped with crispy fries$34.00
Ribeye
creamy mashed potatoes, asparagus, compound butter$32.00
Pan Roasted Salmon
Vegetable medley, creamy mashed potatoes, lemon caper sauce$24.00
Salmon Poke Bowl
fresh salmon tossed with avocado, onion, serranos and cucumbers finished with a creamy green chili sauce.$20.00
Pan Roasted Chicken Breast
marinated chicken breast, sauteed asparagus, roasted red potatoes, warm roasted garlic and thyme sauce$20.00
EPL Bistro Burger
lettuce tomato, onion, cheddar, EPL Sauce$15.00
EPL Menu
EPL Sharables
Quesadillas
Monterrey Jack/cheddar blend, served with guac and salsa$7.00
Chips & Guac
tortilla chips, guac made to order$7.00
Chips & Salsa
tortilla chips, chunky homemade salsa$7.00
Baked Mac and Cheese
macaroni, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon$6.00
Jalapeno Poppers
whipped cream cheese, coated in panko$6.00
Pork Egg Rolls
Served with Sweet Chili Sauce$5.00
EPL Favorites
El Cubano
Roasted pork, ham, swiss, cheddar, pickles, Dijon mustard.$15.00
Cobb Salad
Chopped greens under tomatoes, diced bacon, cheese blend, hard boiled eggs, sliced avocado and grilled chicken.$14.99
Sliders
Toasted potato buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, bacon jam$14.00
EPL Club Sandwich
Griddled ham and turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato$12.99
Ribeye Street Tacos
seared ribeye, grilled onions, cilantro and house made salsa.$12.00
Wings and Fries
wings tossed in choice of sauce served with fries$9.99
Poblano Pasta
linguini tossed in spicy poblano cream, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers$9.00
Dessert
Signatures/Spirits
Signatures
Bubbletini
Vodka, raspberry, citrus, topped with berry-flavored bubble.$13.00
Elite Margarita
El Tequileño Blanco, house-made sour, with a Grand Marnier float.$13.00
Mezcarita
Mezcal, hibiscus syrup, lime, agave, smoky citrus twist.$13.00
Lychee Martini
Vodka, lychee, citrus; smooth, exotic finish.$13.00
Paper Plane
Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, fresh lemon juice.$12.00
Hydroplaned
Blended Scotch, Aperol, grapefruit-lime, citrus twist.$12.00
Negroni
Bittersweet blend of gin, vermouth, Campari.$12.00
Nowhere Espresso Martini
Vodka, Kahlúa, simple syrup, fresh espresso shot.$12.00
GO:OD AM
Luxardo Cherries, Bourbon, Lemon, Sugar, Egg White$12.00
Nowhere Vampiro
Tequila blanco, sangrita, chamoy, fresh lime and grapefruit$12.00
Royal Flush Mule
Vodka, lime, ginger beer, crushed ice.$12.00
Diamond 75
Gin, Lemon, Sparkling White Wine$11.00
Elite Sangria
Vodka, Lime, Orange, Peach, Red Wine$11.00
Shooters
Cognacs/Brandy
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno$6.00
Amaro Montenegro$9.00
Amaro Nonino$12.00
Aperol$8.00
Bailey's$2.25
Campari$5.00
Cointreau$8.00
Fernet$9.00
Fireball$7.00
Giffard Violetta$9.00
Grand Marnier$9.00
Hennessey VS$8.00
Hennessy VSOP$16.00
Hypnotiq$6.00
Jagermeister$8.00
Kahlua$9.00
Lemoncello$8.00
Licor 43$9.00
Louis XIII$225.00
Luxardo Maraschino$9.00
Midori$8.00
St. Germain$8.00
XRated$6.00
D'usse$9.00
Vermouth$3.00
.5 cointreau$3.00
Pamos$10.00
Old Fashioneds
Amaretto 101 Old Fashioned
Wild Turkey 101, Disaronno, Simple, Bitters$12.00
Blood & Honey Old Fashioned
Angels Envy, Jim Beam Honey, Brown Sugar Grapefruit Simple Syrup, Bitters$12.00
High Card Old Fashioned
Sazerac Rye, Simple Syrup, Bitters, Smoke (optional)$12.00
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Reposado tequila and mezcal blend with agave nectar and Angostura bitters, finished with an expressed orange peel to highlight smoky agave notes.$12.00
St. Henny Old Fashioned$12.00
The Cowboy Old Fashioned
Horse Soldier Whiskey, Brown Sugar Simple, Bitters$12.00
Rum
Scotch
Balvenie 14$17.00
Balvenie 21$46.00
Buchanans 12$9.00
Buchanas 18$14.00
Dalmore$9.00
Glenfiddich 12$10.00
Glenfiddich 18$24.00
Glenlivet 12$11.00
Glenlivet 18$26.00
Glenmorangie 18$22.00
Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
Johnnie Walker Blue$29.00
Johnnie Walker Gold$13.00
JW Blue Umami$51.00
Laphroaig$10.00
Oban 14$16.00
Old Parr$7.99
Glenfiddich 21$30.00
Glenlivet 21$37.00
Buchanans Pineapple$11.00
Monkey Shoulder$10.00
Macallan 18$55.00
Macallan 12$17.00
Chivas 12$9.00
Tequila
400 Conejos Mezcal$8.00
Casa Dragones Blanco$12.00
Casa Dragones Reposado$22.00
Casamigos Blanco$9.00
Casamigos Repo$11.00
Clase Azul Anejo$57.00
Clase Azul Black Mezcal$40.00
Clase Azul Gold$37.00
Clase Azul Plata$23.00
Clase Azul Repo$23.00
Clase Azul Ultra Anejo$150.00
Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero$56.00
Clase Azul Mezcal Joven Potosí$56.00
Codigo Rosa$9.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$9.00
Don Julio 1942$23.00
Don Julio 70$13.00
Don Julio Anejo$9.00
Don Julio Blanco$9.00
Don Julio Repo$9.00
El Tequileno Repo Rare$26.00
Flecha Blanco$8.00
Flecha Reposado$17.00
Fortaleza Blanco$15.00
Hornitos$7.00
Lalo Blanco$11.00
Maestro Dobel Diamente$11.00
Maestro Dobel Pavito$15.00
Patron Silver$9.00
Reserva De La Familia$26.00
Susto Mezcal$11.00
Well Tequila$5.00
Vodka
Belvedere$9.00
Ciroc$10.00
Ciroc Coconut$10.00
Ciroc Peach$10.00
Ciroc Red Berry$10.00
Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
Deep Eddy Ruby$8.00
Grey Goose$9.00
Haku Vodka$10.00
Ketel Citron$9.00
Ketel One$9.00
Smirnoff Tamarindo$8.00
Titos$8.00
Well Vodka$5.00
Wester Son Blueberry$8.00
Western Son Cucumber$8.00
Western Son Watermelon$8.00
Vanilla Vodka$5.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
Angels Envy$10.00
AO Suntory$14.00
Barrell Armida$13.00
Basil Hayden Red Wine$5.50
Blade & Bow$11.00
Blantons$18.00
Bookers$17.00
Buffalo Trace$9.00
Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
Bulliet Rye$10.00
Crown Royal$8.00
Crown Royal Apple$10.00
Crown Royal Peach$10.00
EH Taylor Barrel Proof$13.00
EH Taylor Single Barrel$12.00
Gentleman Jack$9.00
George T Stagg$40.00
Horse Soldier Barrel Strength$15.00
Horse Soldier Small Batch$12.00
Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon$11.00
Jack Daniels$8.00
Jameson$8.00
Jameson Black Barrel$9.00
Jameson Cold Brew$10.00
Jameson IPA$8.00
Jameson Orange$8.00
Knob Creek$9.00
Knob Creek Rye$10.00
Makers Mark$8.00
Mitchers Rye$12.00
Noble Oak$11.00
Overholt 10$16.00
Toki Suntory$5.00
Traveller$12.00
Well Whiskey$5.00
Weller 12$12.00
Weller Special Reserve$8.00
Wild Turkey 101$8.00
Wild Turkey Longbranch$10.00
Woodford Reserve$9.00
Skrewball$5.00
Jim Bean Honey$5.00
Jack Daniels Honey$8.00
Wine
Blend
Blend Glass
Cabernet
Cabernet Glass
Champagne
Champagne Glass
Chardonnay
Chardonnay Glass
Malbec/ Temp
Malbec/ Temp Glass
Merlot Glass
Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir Glass
Sav Blanc Glass
Coffee/ Hot Tea
Specialty Coffee
Hot Tea
Flavors
Cigar Lounge
Cigars
Aging Room Quatro$20.00
Ashton VSG$28.00
Cutting Fee$5.00
Inspirado by Macanubo$16.00
Macanudo 2010$20.00
Macanudo Cafe$18.00
My Father's Cigar-- The Judge$20.00
Nub Cameroon$11.00
Nub Connecticut$15.00
Nub Double Roast$10.00
Nub Habano$11.00
Nub Single Roast$13.00
Nub Triple Roast$8.00
Oliva Reserva$10.00
Oliva Serie V$18.00
Papas Fritas$18.00
Pappy Van Winkle Fermented$24.00
Partagas$15.00
Patel 1990$15.00
Rocky Patel Dark Star$16.00
Shade Cigar$14.00
Tatuaje Havana$11.00
